Bidet sales are soaring as the coronavirus causes toilet paper panic-buying frenzies around the world
Friday, 13 March 2020 () · As the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has led to an uptick in toilet paper sales, some bidet brands are seeing their sales soar.
· Brondell, a home product company that sells a variety of bidet attachments, says sales have increased over the past few days. Bidet distributor Hygiene for Health said the same, and Crunchbase...
Vision of Australians scrambling over each other to panic buy multi-packs of toilet paper has been beamed across the world, leaving many wondering what's really... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •USATODAY.com •FOXNews.com •The Smoking Gun •BBC News •News24
Images of Australians scrambling over each other to panic-buy multi-packs of toilet paper have been beamed across the world, leaving many wondering what's really... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •BBC News •SBS
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Duke E. Brown 🇺🇸 RT @businessinsider: Bidet sales are soaring as the coronavirus causes toilet paper panic-buying frenzies around the world https://t.co/dUK… 20 seconds ago
Sean Ehrlich RT @pourmecoffee: It's happening.
"Bidet sales are soaring as the coronavirus causes toilet paper panic-buying frenzies around the world"… 1 minute ago