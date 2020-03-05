Global  

Bidet sales are soaring as the coronavirus causes toilet paper panic-buying frenzies around the world

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020
Bidet sales are soaring as the coronavirus causes toilet paper panic-buying frenzies around the world· As the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has led to an uptick in toilet paper sales, some bidet brands are seeing their sales soar.
· Brondell, a home product company that sells a variety of bidet attachments, says sales have increased over the past few days. Bidet distributor Hygiene for Health said the same, and Crunchbase...
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
