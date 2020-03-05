Global  

Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma just pledged to donate 500,000 coronavirus tests and 1 million face masks to the US as shortages mount

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma just pledged to donate 500,000 coronavirus tests and 1 million face masks to the US as shortages mount· On Friday, Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, pledged to donate 500,000 testing kits for the novel coronavirus and one million medical face masks to the United States.
· The gift could help alleviate a shortage of testing materials that has contributed to the US falling behind every other...
