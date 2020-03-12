Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield touted its customer wins against Microsoft Teams, but analysts worry the coronavirus crisis will hurt its ability to compete (WORK)

Veritas Aequitas! RT @businessinsider: Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield touted its customer wins against Microsoft Teams, but analysts worry the coronavirus cri… 7 hours ago Márcio M. Silva Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield touted its customer wins against Microsoft Teams, but analysts worry the coronavirus… https://t.co/FNnebBeOUQ 10 hours ago Matt Turner Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield touted its customer wins against Microsoft Teams, but analysts worry the coronavirus… https://t.co/xqt6wdB6Tp 10 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield touted its customer wins against Microsoft Teams, but analysts worry the coronavirus… https://t.co/sJbBR9TTs8 11 hours ago Winson Tang Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield touted its customer wins against Microsoft Teams, but analysts worry the coronavirus… https://t.co/DJYBe8Her5 11 hours ago Principal-IT Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield touted its customer wins against Microsoft Teams, but analysts worry the coronavirus… https://t.co/iBYSDNf7L6 11 hours ago UnbFacts Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield touted its customer wins against Microsoft Teams, but analysts worry the coronavirus… https://t.co/eF3sB6WCLP 11 hours ago Business Insider Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield touted its customer wins against Microsoft Teams, but analysts worry the coronavirus… https://t.co/GSKdM8lY51 11 hours ago