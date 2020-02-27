Score every Hobbit or Lord of the Rings movie at $20, more in VUDU bundle sale Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

VUDU is currently offering multiple sales on movie bundles and more. One of our favorite bundles is The Hobbit Trilogy for *$19.99*. For comparison, you’d pay $15 per movie on iTunes and a similar bundle goes for $30 at Google Play right now. This bundle includes all three of The Hobbit movies into a single purchase which is fantastic if you’re a fan of the series. There are three bonus “featurettes” included with your purchase here, as well, which provide a greater backstory into The Hobbit if you’ve been wanting to learn more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



more…



