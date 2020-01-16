Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > AMC will promote ‘social distance’ by capping movie theater attendance at 50 percent

AMC will promote ‘social distance’ by capping movie theater attendance at 50 percent

The Verge Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
AMC will promote ‘social distance’ by capping movie theater attendance at 50 percentwAMC has emerged as the first US movie theater chain to respond to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, with plans to reduce auditorium attendance by 50 percent of the standard level to promote social distancing, Deadline reports.

The chain, the largest in the country, will now only sell half the number of tickets per theater that it normally does, and any theater with more than 500 seats will be automatically capped at a max of 250 people. AMC is also having its theaters comply with local and federal restrictions on large gatherings and limiting ticket availability and screenings in certain auditoriums as a result.

"“We are facilitating the ‘social distance’ between guests.”"

“The health and safety of our guests and theatre teams are...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

THEY CALL ME DR. MIAMI movie [Video]THEY CALL ME DR. MIAMI movie

THEY CALL ME DR. MIAMI movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Dr. Miami - a.k.a. Michael Salzhauer - is the most famous surgeon in America. Millions of loyal followers from around the world tune in daily as he..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:12Published

AMC Picks Trailers Over Commercials [Video]AMC Picks Trailers Over Commercials

Movie Theaters are losing money to streaming services. Some theater chains, like Regal, show commercials after a film's scheduled time. AMC Theatres is not one of those chains. AMC might prefers to..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AMC & Regal movie theaters will now only sell 50% of tickets to help social distancing practices

AMC and Regal, two of the nation's largest movie theater chains, are immediately implementing social distancing measures to help prevent spreading the...
Mashable

AMC Movie Theaters to Stay Open at 50% Capacity Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

AMC Theatres has announced that movie theaters around the country will remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they will practice “social distancing”...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Alan_Nishihara

Alan Nishihara AMC will promote ‘social distance’ by capping movie theater attendance at 50 percent https://t.co/fbKtXHCgJf 2 hours ago

Alan_Nishihara

Alan Nishihara AMC will promote ‘social distance’ by capping movie theater attendance at 50 percent https://t.co/WukQjoFKeO 2 hours ago

jim_middleton

TEKness AMC will promote ‘social distance’ by capping movie theater attendance at 50 percent - The Verge https://t.co/xdLOuelXOG 5 hours ago

LosAngeles_NC

Los Angeles News LA News AMC will promote ‘social distance’ by capping movie theater attendance at 50 percent - The Verge… https://t.co/f2xHxjeNxS 6 hours ago

14eastmag

14 East Magazine The measures reflect guidance from the City of Chicago to promote social distance practices and prevent the spread… https://t.co/hf1zSTrPU4 6 hours ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns AMC will promote ‘social distance’ by capping movie theater attendance at 50 percent – The Verge https://t.co/b0wmKxnGDQ 6 hours ago

showbizexpress

Ross Crystal AMC Will Promote ‘Social Distance’ by Capping Movie Theater Attendance at 50 Percent https://t.co/ybUyl5A38k 6 hours ago

NMGRadio5

Nocturnal Group AMC will promote ‘social distance’ by capping movie theater attendance at 50 percent - The Verge https://t.co/o1VIoim5fI 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.