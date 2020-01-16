Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

wAMC has emerged as the first US movie theater chain to respond to the ongoing novel



The chain, the largest in the country, will now only sell half the number of tickets per theater that it normally does, and any theater with more than 500 seats will be automatically capped at a max of 250 people. AMC is also having its theaters comply with local and federal restrictions on large gatherings and limiting ticket availability and screenings in certain auditoriums as a result.



"“We are facilitating the ‘social distance’ between guests.”"



“The health and safety of our guests and theatre teams are... wAMC has emerged as the first US movie theater chain to respond to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic , with plans to reduce auditorium attendance by 50 percent of the standard level to promote social distancing , Deadline reports.The chain, the largest in the country, will now only sell half the number of tickets per theater that it normally does, and any theater with more than 500 seats will be automatically capped at a max of 250 people. AMC is also having its theaters comply with local and federal restrictions on large gatherings and limiting ticket availability and screenings in certain auditoriums as a result."“We are facilitating the ‘social distance’ between guests.”"“The health and safety of our guests and theatre teams are... 👓 View full article

