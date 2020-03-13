TikTok struggled to remove a deceptively edited clip of Joe Biden, revealing the uphill battle the platform has with content moderation
Friday, 13 March 2020 () · A viral clip of Joe Biden edited down to him saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump" has been deemed manipulated, misleading, and partly false, by Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook, respectively.
· On TikTok, the watchdog organization Media Matters pointed out that, while the clip breaks the platform's community guidelines,...
Bernie Sanders suffered bruising losses in the latest round of primaries on Tuesday. Joe Biden has 1153 delegates. Sanders has 861 delegates. According to Reuters, Sanders is facing increasing pressure..