· Netflix is pausing scripted TV and film productions in the US and Canada for two weeks, amid the coronavirus outbreak · The streaming company is currently in pre-production on the fourth season of "Stranger Things," which would be affected by the shut down, as well as others projects that were previously halted like Ryan



Recent related news from verified sources 'Stranger Things' & All Netflix Productions Halt Over Coronavirus Stranger Things is among the latest of television shows to announce a stop to production! The popular Netflix series is taking the precaution to avoid the spread...

Just Jared Jr 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Sandra Rodkey Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks #SmartNews https://t.co/LhW3oERo3X 4 hours ago ᴎƎZ∀⊥ƎZ ZETAZEN RT @AitchQueX: #Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks https://t.co/tSrehPj37G 15 hours ago 🌺 Aitch Que ♠️ #Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks https://t.co/tSrehPj37G 16 hours ago Martin Baumann Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks https://t.co/cXGP6UcxVG 19 hours ago Jazz Drummer Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks (NFLX) https://t.co/23QzKJLPAT 20 hours ago Canopach Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks https://t.co/siexfgINfk 1 day ago Defender Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks (NFLX)… https://t.co/OFiK8icqmo 1 day ago J RT @businessinsider: Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks https://t.co/npqQpWIyMz 1 day ago