Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. Here's how he spends his $98 billion fortune, from a luxury-car collection to incredible real estate.

Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. Here's how he spends his $98 billion fortune, from a luxury-car collection to incredible real estate.

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. Here's how he spends his $98 billion fortune, from a luxury-car collection to incredible real estate.**

· On Friday, Bill Gates announced via LinkedIn that he's stepping down from the two public boards he serves on: Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway.
· Gates, who has a net worth of $98 billion, said he wants to "dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities."
· While Gates indulges in a few luxuries, they make up only a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Bill Gates Is Leaving The Boards Of Microsoft And Berkshire Hathaway

Bill Gates Is Leaving The Boards Of Microsoft And Berkshire Hathaway 00:59

 ​Gates said he's stepping down "to dedicate more time to ​philanthropic priorities."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk: College 'Fun' But 'Not For Learning' [Video]

Elon Musk: College 'Fun' But 'Not For Learning'

AP Elon Musk said college is "not for learning" and that you can basically learn anything you want to for free. During a Q&A at the Satellite 2020 conference on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Yacht makers deny claims Bill Gates to buy £500 million hydrogen-powered superyacht [Video]

Yacht makers deny claims Bill Gates to buy £500 million hydrogen-powered superyacht

Yacht architcts Sinot have denied widespread media reports claiming that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had ordered the firm's 112-metre hydrogen-powered superyacht. The £500 million vessel features an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to focus on 'philanthropic priorities'

Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to focus on 'philanthropic priorities'· Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffet's holding company, to focus on his...
Business Insider

Bill Gates Is Leaving The Boards Of Microsoft And Berkshire Hathaway

Bill Gates Is Leaving The Boards Of Microsoft And Berkshire HathawayWatch VideoCo-founder and former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates is leaving the company's board of directors. Gates said in a LinkedIn post on Friday that he's...
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jonathanotcher1

OJ RT @CNN: Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. Microsoft announced that its 64-year-old co-found… 7 seconds ago

BeeBirdsnest132

🐝Trumper Bee 🐝 RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Bill Gates is stepping down from the board Microsoft announced today. Gates is also stepping down from his position on… 48 seconds ago

diengolfwang

Dien パワー RT @HarareSun: BILL GATES STEPS DOWN FROM MICROSOFT BOARD: Microsoft co-founder #BillGates is stepping down from the company's board to spe… 1 minute ago

Magni5icat

CJ RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Microsoft says Bill Gates stepping down from company's board - CNBC 1 minute ago

AimeeDemaio

Aimee DeMaio RT @nytimes: Bill Gates is stepping down from the board of Microsoft, the software giant he helped found more than four decades ago https:/… 1 minute ago

k9aditya

Canine🐶Aditya RT @gadgetlab: On March 13, 1976, Microsoft became a public company. Its founder and CEO, a 26-year-old Bill Gates, took a seat on its boar… 1 minute ago

gnymange

Magnus RT @8Notables: Gates stepping down. Tone of POTUS tweet is positive. C=3 V=22 [322] Relief > Bill https://t.co/7Su0QOm8pM 2 minutes ago

lobylyn

Abby Lynn Morley RT @BBCBreaking: Bill Gates stepping down from Microsoft board to spend more time on philanthropic activities https://t.co/B4KMh3dGVv 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.