Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Despite Trump’s claims, Google isn’t building the coronavirus screening site — and it’s not ready

Despite Trump’s claims, Google isn’t building the coronavirus screening site — and it’s not ready

TechCrunch Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
In a press conference at the White House, President Trump today announced that 1,700 Google engineers were working on a Coronavirus screening site. That site was supposedly the first step in a new screening process that would lead people from figuring out if their symptoms warranted more testing to the location of new ‘drive through’ […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False' [Video]Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False'

President Donald Trump is claiming that the well documented 3.4% coronavirus death rate is &quot;false&quot;.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False' [Video]Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False'

President Donald Trump is claiming that the well documented 3.4% coronavirus death rate is "false". In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump said: "Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

White House teams up with Google to build Coronavirus screening site

During a press conference at the White House, President Trump today announced that the government is working with Google to build an online screening website for...
TechCrunch

Google tweeted a description of its coronavirus screening site hours after Trump touted it – and it sounds very different than the nationwide test Trump promised (GOOGL, GOOG)

Google tweeted a description of its coronavirus screening site hours after Trump touted it – and it sounds very different than the nationwide test Trump promised (GOOGL, GOOG)· Verily, an Alphabet company, is building a website to help triage people for coronavirus testing in the Bay Area. · Earlier today, President Donald Trump...
Business Insider Also reported by •9to5GoogleMediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

asbordry

anne-sophie bordry RT @TechCrunch: Despite Trump’s claims, Google isn’t building the coronavirus screening site — and it’s not ready https://t.co/8GkWxeta3h b… 4 minutes ago

ARCDEPOT

ARCDEPOT RT @FirstSquawk: GOOGLE WILL NOT PUBLISH NATIONAL-SCALE WEBSITE FOR CORONAVIRUS TESTING DESPITE CLAIMS MADE BY PRESIDENT TRUMP DURING FRIDA… 5 minutes ago

Kalimahtoyibah3

Kalimahtoyibah RT @JustJared: Donald Trump claimed Google was developing a coronavirus testing website, but that is NOT true. Here's the truth behind it… 8 minutes ago

crudeoil1000

MAHARAJ DESPITE CLAIMS MADE BY PRESIDENT TRUMP DURING FRIDAY PRESS CONFERENCE GOOGLE WILL NOT PUBLISH NATIONAL-SCALE WEBSITE FOR CORONAVIRUS TESTING 12 minutes ago

elianttech

Ed Tankus Despite Trump’s claims, Google isn’t building the coronavirus screening site — and it’s not ready https://t.co/1Wyz7rAIio 20 minutes ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller Google Isn't Developing A Coronavirus Testing Site, Despite Donald Trump's Claims: During a press conference today… https://t.co/k6rOGcb9eI 23 minutes ago

DangerGirl6

DangerGirl RT @Hope012015: Despite Trump's claims, Google isn’t building the coronavirus screening site — and it’s not ready https://t.co/3VhfbKxlT6 v… 23 minutes ago

NotABlindTrust

Mitch 🏳️‍🌈 Despite Trump's claims, Google isn’t building the coronavirus screening site — and it’s not ready SO more lies and… https://t.co/zTSGqMbd0S 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.