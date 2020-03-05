Despite Trump’s claims, Google isn’t building the coronavirus screening site — and it’s not ready
Friday, 13 March 2020 () In a press conference at the White House, President Trump today announced that 1,700 Google engineers were working on a Coronavirus screening site. That site was supposedly the first step in a new screening process that would lead people from figuring out if their symptoms warranted more testing to the location of new ‘drive through’ […]
· Verily, an Alphabet company, is building a website to help triage people for coronavirus testing in the Bay Area.
· Earlier today, President Donald Trump... Business Insider Also reported by •9to5Google •Mediaite
You Might Like
Tweets about this
anne-sophie bordry RT @TechCrunch: Despite Trump’s claims, Google isn’t building the coronavirus screening site — and it’s not ready https://t.co/8GkWxeta3h b… 4 minutes ago
ARCDEPOT RT @FirstSquawk: GOOGLE WILL NOT PUBLISH NATIONAL-SCALE WEBSITE FOR CORONAVIRUS TESTING DESPITE CLAIMS MADE BY PRESIDENT TRUMP DURING FRIDA… 5 minutes ago
Kalimahtoyibah RT @JustJared: Donald Trump claimed Google was developing a coronavirus testing website, but that is NOT true.
Here's the truth behind it… 8 minutes ago
MAHARAJ DESPITE CLAIMS MADE BY PRESIDENT TRUMP DURING FRIDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
GOOGLE WILL NOT PUBLISH NATIONAL-SCALE WEBSITE FOR CORONAVIRUS TESTING 12 minutes ago
Ed Tankus Despite Trump’s claims, Google isn’t building the coronavirus screening site — and it’s not ready https://t.co/1Wyz7rAIio 20 minutes ago
Norbert Müller Google Isn't Developing A Coronavirus Testing Site, Despite Donald Trump's Claims: During a press conference today… https://t.co/k6rOGcb9eI 23 minutes ago
DangerGirl RT @Hope012015: Despite Trump's claims, Google isn’t building the coronavirus screening site — and it’s not ready https://t.co/3VhfbKxlT6 v… 23 minutes ago
Mitch 🏳️🌈 Despite Trump's claims, Google isn’t building the coronavirus screening site — and it’s not ready SO more lies and… https://t.co/zTSGqMbd0S 24 minutes ago