Halt AA purchases with Microsoft’s Xbox One Play + Charge Kit: $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Play and Charge Kit for *$19.99 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in 2.5 years. One area where Sony’s controller beats Microsoft’s is that its has rechargeable battery inside to prevent the need of buying AAs. Thankfully you can nab this Microsoft kit for an easy upgrade that’ll bring similar functionality to your beloved console. Rated 4.4/5 stars. more…



