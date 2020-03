Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

YouTube TV has slowly become one of the best services on the market for streaming live TV, and it’s continually being updated to make that experience even better. Now, YouTube is rolling out a “Mark as Watched” option to YouTube TV subscribers.



more…



The post YouTube TV rolling out ‘Mark as Watched’ option for TV shows appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article