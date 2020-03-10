Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available to buy now, a few days earlier than expected

Global  

The Verge Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
On top of bringing Frozen 2 to Disney Plus three months early, Disney is also making Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker available to purchase a few days early.

The Rise of Skywalker is available to buy via digital retailers like iTunes and Amazon today; it was originally scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 17th. The Rise of Skywalker will not be streaming on Disney Plus either today or Tuesday. A Lucasfilm representative told The Verge there is no update on a Disney Plus streaming date at this time.

Much like Frozen 2, Disney releasing The Rise of Skywalker earlier than expected is a smart business move for the company. More people are spending time at home due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, including kids, teens, and...
