Coronavirus pandemic: Apple details stringent App Store restrictions for COVID-19 apps

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

As coronavirus (COVID-19) makes it way around the world, governments are scrambling to contain the spread within their respective countries. Technology company are also reacting to the crisis, taking steps to clamp down on scams and misinformation. Having already announced that all stores outside of Greater China will be closed for two weeks, Apple has now revealed strict limits on coronavirus-related apps in its App Store. The company say this is a move to try to ensure the credibility of health and safety information. See also: Tim Cook quotes Abe Lincoln as he closes Apple Stores to fight COVID-19 coronavirus… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

