SpaceX aborts launch attempt of sixth batch of Starlink satellites due to engine power issue

TechCrunch Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
SpaceX was attempting to launch its sixth batch of Starlink internet broadband satellites, but the launch was aborted when the countdown timer reached zero. On the live feed of the launch, SpaceX engineers were heard to cite a “launch abort on high engine power,” and the announcer presenting the webcast said that it was indeed […]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Lights Flickering Over Denver Are Satellites [Video]

Lights Flickering Over Denver Are Satellites

The cluster of 50 small satellites were launched by SpaceX last month.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:16Published
SpaceX launches another 60 Starlink satellites to orbit [Video]

SpaceX launches another 60 Starlink satellites to orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA — SpaceX successfully launched another batch of 60 Starlink satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket. Space.com reports that the mission lifted off at an airbase in Florida at 10:05..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

SpaceX aborts Sunday launch from Florida at last moment

Cape Canaveral FL (SPX) Mar 16, 2020 SpaceX aborted a Sunday morning launch of its sixth cluster of 60 Starlink satellites from Florida after already pushing...
Space Daily Also reported by •FOXNews.comTechCrunch

Elon Musk says SpaceX is thinking ‘zero’ about spinning off its Starlink business right now

Elon Musk says SpaceX is thinking ‘zero’ about spinning off its Starlink business right nowA batch of 60 Starlink satellites just before being deployed into orbit | Image: SpaceX SpaceX executives aren’t focused on spinning off SpaceX’s...
The Verge Also reported by •Space Daily

