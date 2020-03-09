Apple’s Powerbeats 4 earbuds spotted at a Walmart

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Image: WinFuture



Apple’s still-unannounced Powerbeats 4 earbuds were spotted at a Walmart in Rochester, New York over the weekend, confirming some specs that previously leaked including 15 hours of battery life, 9to5Mac reports. A photo posted to Twitter showed the earbuds in red, white, and black, with a price tag of $149, which is $50 less than the price of the Powerbeats 3.







@9to5mac @MacRumors did the new Beats Powerbeats drop without announcement? these were found in my local Walmart in Rochester NY. pic.twitter.com/oiqDD20dcB



— (@eddiezus) March 14, 2020



