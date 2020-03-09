Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple’s Powerbeats 4 earbuds spotted at a Walmart

Apple’s Powerbeats 4 earbuds spotted at a Walmart

The Verge Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Apple’s Powerbeats 4 earbuds spotted at a WalmartImage: WinFuture

Apple’s still-unannounced Powerbeats 4 earbuds were spotted at a Walmart in Rochester, New York over the weekend, confirming some specs that previously leaked including 15 hours of battery life, 9to5Mac reports. A photo posted to Twitter showed the earbuds in red, white, and black, with a price tag of $149, which is $50 less than the price of the Powerbeats 3.



@9to5mac @MacRumors did the new Beats Powerbeats drop without announcement? these were found in my local Walmart in Rochester NY. pic.twitter.com/oiqDD20dcB

— (@eddiezus) March 14, 2020

The expected 15-hour battery life is likely due to Apple’s new H1 wireless chip, similar to the Powerbeats Pro*, *which also should enable “Hey Siri” support and* *“Announce Messages...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Powerbeats 4 leak gives a first glimpse at Apple’s new sporty earbuds

Apple's latest iteration of the Powerbeats earbuds came back in 2016, so they're well overdue an upgrade. Now, it looks like that's on its way. Images of the...
engadget

New Powerbeats 4 appear on Walmart shelves ahead of expected official announcement

Apple has been readying new Powerbeats 4 for a few weeks now; we have seen the new Powerbeats hit the FCC and plenty of spec leaks. That hasn’t stopped a...
9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AjansSaylam

Bulent Saylam Dijital Ajans Apple’s Powerbeats 4 earbuds spotted at a Walmart https://t.co/s06pzxEU8e https://t.co/CemKy70Rc1 23 minutes ago

edcamposj

Eduardo Campos Apple’s Powerbeats 4 earbuds spotted at a Walmart https://t.co/oFwmIMajRZ 1 hour ago

GulfB2B

GulfB2B Apple’s Powerbeats 4 earbuds spotted at a Walmart https://t.co/rzHQBGl227 3 hours ago

news89com

News89 Media Apple’s Powerbeats 4 earbuds spotted at a Walmart https://t.co/QgYyWxM6QD 3 hours ago

ibni_maqbool

Faisal Ibni Maqbool Apple’s Powerbeats 4 earbuds spotted at a Walmart https://t.co/NKdjhbPfJi https://t.co/DUFohvHUbm 3 hours ago

BeatsElectHub

Beats By Dr. Dre: Deals & News Hub Apple’s Powerbeats 4 earbuds spotted at a Walmart https://t.co/ErwTi6Jliw 4 hours ago

TheZWorld

The Z World Apple’s Powerbeats 4 earbuds spotted at a Walmart An image of the still-unannounced earbuds shows a price tag of $… https://t.co/itCwo1lIFK 5 hours ago

erangatennakoon

eranga #Apple’s Powerbeats 4 #earbuds spotted at a #Walmart. https://t.co/9ieXAHPJo1 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.