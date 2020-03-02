Global  

9to5Toys Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 5 for *$50 off* GPS + Cellular models. Browse through the entire selection to see everything on sale. Retailers like Best Buy are charging full price on most models and today’s deal matches our post-holiday mentions. The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at *$5*. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Apple Watch Series 5 deals return with GPS + Cellular models $50 off
