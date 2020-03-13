Google sister company Verily details coronavirus testing pilot, launching Monday in California
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Following the Friday announcement of a COVID-19 website from “Google” by US officials, there was immediate confusion about the scope and scale. Alphabet company Verily today detailed its upcoming coronavirus testing website.
