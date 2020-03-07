Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Xbox Live is down

Xbox Live is down

The Verge Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Xbox Live is downIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Microsoft’s Xbox Live service is experiencing issues today, meaning a lot of homebound people who are practicing social distancing aren’t able to log into Xbox consoles. The issues appear to have started around 5PM ET today, with many Xbox users reporting that they were unable to sign in to Xbox One consoles.

At around 5:10 PM ET, Microsoft’s Xbox support account tweeted that “We understand some users may be experiencing errors with sign in or matching making on Xbox Live, and are currently investigating.”



We understand some users may be experiencing errors with sign in or matching making on Xbox Live, and are currently investigating. Please check back here for details.

— Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) March 15, 2020

The status page...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

This dream-like adventure game is exclusive to Xbox [Video]

This dream-like adventure game is exclusive to Xbox

‘Ori and the Will of the Wisps’ is exclusively on Xbox and Windows 10!

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:53Published
PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X [Video]

PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X

The next-gen console wars between PlayStation and Xbox are about to begin anew! For this list, we’re looking at which of these two upcoming video game consoles looks to be the most impressive at the..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:05Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft to detail Xbox Series X and xCloud in new live stream next week

Microsoft to detail Xbox Series X and xCloud in new live stream next weekThis year’s annual Game Developers Conference (GDC) might have been postponed amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, but that’s not stopping Microsoft from...
The Verge

Xbox One X bundles starting from $260 today: Star Wars, NBA 2K19, and more

B&H is now offering the Microsoft Xbox One X console with a copy of Sea of Thieves for *$259.99 shipped*. The sale price appears in the cart. Regularly as much...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dupppyboi

☠️☠️ RT @FortClownFN: I probably know why Xbox Live's down: #XboxLivedown https://t.co/sAZ1UpqBDY 8 seconds ago

bhag_3

l3r4nd0n RT @EricBnoRakim: Ladies if your boyfriend just sent you a text back it’s because Xbox live is down 10 seconds ago

dinezhcom

Dinezh.com Xbox Live down leaving thousands of gamers unable to play or sign in https://t.co/TL7zNLDJYT https://t.co/doKHHpbgHo 11 seconds ago

MumpStump

Mump Stump RT @Cade_Onder: Xbox Live really be going down when I’m trying to play Warzone with my boys. https://t.co/1FzYYdMSmt 18 seconds ago

ThomasS37982821

Thomas Simpson🌟🌟🌟 I Am A Nationalist RT @Melanch10844904: Xbox live is down, like really down That's how Cabal communicates, one of the ways... HT @12BravoGran #QAnon https:… 28 seconds ago

Eln3ver

El Never RT @DavesSweeps: #DavesSweeps #xboxlivedown #giveaway! Sucks that Xbox Live is down! #WIN a $25 #Xbox #GiftCard! To Enter 1. Follow @Da… 37 seconds ago

GoreofUma1

Gore_of_Uma RT @sergeytbh: when #coronapocolypse hits but xbox live is down https://t.co/j48GmF6Gmf 39 seconds ago

prez_kennedy

LA-A RT @SydGolic: Xbox live is down and my boyfriend is eating an apple and staring outside. Never thought I’d say this, but I hope it gets f… 40 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.