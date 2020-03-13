US slashes federal interest rates in response to the coronavirus pandemic
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () The Trump administration has slashed federal interest rates as part of an effort to stabilize the economy following a rocky week on the financial markets. The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near-zero, the second time that the central bank has cut interest rates in as many weeks. The Federal Reserve also launched a […]
