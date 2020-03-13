Global  

US slashes federal interest rates in response to the coronavirus pandemic

TechCrunch Sunday, 15 March 2020
The Trump administration has slashed federal interest rates as part of an effort to stabilize the economy following a rocky week on the financial markets. The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near-zero, the second time that the central bank has cut interest rates in as many weeks. The Federal Reserve also launched a […]
News video: US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates

US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates 00:19

 In an emergency meeting, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near 0% in a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific' [Video]

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Trump Lashes Out At Federal Reserve, Calls For Lower Interest Rates Amid Coronavirus [Video]

Trump Lashes Out At Federal Reserve, Calls For Lower Interest Rates Amid Coronavirus

President Trump on Friday lashed out at the Federal Reserve, calling for it to lower interest rates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published

Fed slashes main interest rate to near zero in historic move designed to cushion economic blow of coronavirus pandemic

Fed slashes main interest rate to near zero in historic move designed to cushion economic blow of coronavirus pandemic· The Federal Reserve slashed its main interest rates to near zero in an emergency move. It's part of a broader government effort to ease the economic effects...
Business Insider

Coronavirus: Federal Reserve cuts rates to zero and launches $700 billion quantitative easing program

The Federal Reserve is cutting interest rates down to zero as the US economy absorbs a massive blow following the coronavirus pandemic.
Independent Also reported by •MediaiteReutersNew Zealand HeraldRTTNews

