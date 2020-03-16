Microsoft Bing launches interactive COVID-19 map to provide pandemic news

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Microsoft has launched a new interactive Bing map to provide information on the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel



Microsoft says the tool is pulling data from a collection of sources including the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and... Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeMicrosoft has launched a new interactive Bing map to provide information on the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus . The map shows the amount of cases on a per country basis, broken down by the number of currently active cases, recovered cases, and fatal cases. In the US, meanwhile, you can view information state-by-state. Selecting individual countries or states will provide links to relevant news stories and videos. Unfortunately, the stories being promoted aren't always the most timely or useful to understand the current state of the evolving pandemic.Microsoft says the tool is pulling data from a collection of sources including the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and...


