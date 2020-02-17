Watch: SpaceX Starlink Mission Aborted Seconds Before Launch
On March 15, SpaceX stood down from its launch attempt of Starlink satellites (via SpaceX/YouTube)
SpaceX on Sunday scrubbed the launch of 60 new Starlink satellites at the last second—due to an engine power issue with the mission’s Falcon 9 rocket. The onboard computer triggered an abort just […]
