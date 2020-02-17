Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Watch: SpaceX Starlink Mission Aborted Seconds Before Launch

Watch: SpaceX Starlink Mission Aborted Seconds Before Launch

geek.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Watch: SpaceX Starlink Mission Aborted Seconds Before LaunchOn March 15, SpaceX stood down from its launch attempt of Starlink satellites (via SpaceX/YouTube)

SpaceX on Sunday scrubbed the launch of 60 new Starlink satellites at the last second—due to an engine power issue with the mission’s Falcon 9 rocket. The onboard computer triggered an abort just […]

The post Watch: SpaceX Starlink Mission Aborted Seconds Before Launch appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX launches another 60 Starlink satellites to orbit [Video]

SpaceX launches another 60 Starlink satellites to orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA — SpaceX successfully launched another batch of 60 Starlink satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket. Space.com reports that the mission lifted off at an airbase in Florida at 10:05..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:15Published
WATCH LIVE! | STARLINK MISSION LAUNCH [Video]

WATCH LIVE! | STARLINK MISSION LAUNCH

SpaceX is targeting Monday, February 17 at 10:05 a.m. EST, or 15:05 UTC, for its fifth launch of Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida...

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

SpaceX plans Sunday launch from Florida to boost Starlink satellite count

SpaceX plans Sunday launch from Florida to boost Starlink satellite countOrlando FL (UPI) Mar 14, 2020 SpaceX is aiming for a Sunday morning launch of its sixth cluster of 60 Starlink satellites from Florida after pushing the...
Space Daily Also reported by •TechCrunch

Tweets about this

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Watch: SpaceX Starlink Mission Aborted Seconds Before Launch (Stephanie Mlot/Gearlog) https://t.co/4OTx4y8T7I 5 minutes ago

TweetTechnoFeed

TweetTechnoFeeds Watch: SpaceX Starlink Mission Aborted Seconds Before Launch https://t.co/ekBQM4TOrx #Geek #Technology 35 minutes ago

trendawey

Trending on YouTube Starlink Mission SpaceX https://t.co/M7OQwQptkG 43 minutes ago

CamiloF65298808

Camilo Fernández Watch: SpaceX Starlink Mission Aborted Seconds Before Launch https://t.co/XaeHH1IjLL https://t.co/1gZcivZmGB 1 hour ago

geekdotcom

Geek.com Watch: SpaceX Starlink Mission Aborted Seconds Before Launch https://t.co/TjoVKcjfKZ https://t.co/su9csv8N8G 1 hour ago

smlot_geek

Stephanie Mlot .@SpaceX on Sunday scrubbed the launch of 60 new #Starlink satellites at the last second. https://t.co/E5ZGYsrmtl #SpaceX #Falcon9 #mission 1 hour ago

M_i_c_h_e_l_R

Michel @ M4SAT SpaceX Starlink mission fails to launch from Florida on Sunday https://t.co/MHW3s2NMvt via @upi #SpaceX #Starlink #Space #Launch 1 hour ago

TrendyVideos4

Trendy Videos On Sunday, March 15, SpaceX stood down from its launch attempt of Starlink satellites. A standard auto-abort was tr… https://t.co/x7K3fRJmqH 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.