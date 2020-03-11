Global  

News24.com | Coronavirus in SA: More possible Covid-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal

News24 Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
KwaZulu-Natal may have more Covid-19 cases, after it came to light that a man, his wife and young child may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
News video: Coronavirus Latest: CDC Recommends No Gatherings Of 50 Or More People, More Cases In North Texas

Coronavirus Latest: CDC Recommends No Gatherings Of 50 Or More People, More Cases In North Texas 01:39

 The CDC is recommending no gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks as the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak continues.

South Africa: Coronavirus | Confirmed - Mother, Child in Richards Bay Test Positive for Covid-19 As Cases in KwaZulu-Natal Rise

[News24Wire] A mother and her child have tested positive for coronavirus in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, the Department of Education confirmed on Monday.
News24.com | WATCH: No need to to panic over decline of tourism in KZN due to coronavirus fears, says premier

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has urged people in the province not to panic about the possible decline in tourism due to the coronavirus.
News24

PhilisiweMthem8

MENTE Ngidi RT @News24: CONFIRMED: Mother, child in Richards Bay test positive for #Covid19 as cases in KwaZulu-Natal rise | @kaveels #Covid19SA #Cor… 6 seconds ago

Phillup__

Roger RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | CONFIRMED: Mother, child in Richards Bay test positive for Covid-19 as cases in KwaZulu-Natal… 2 minutes ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | CONFIRMED: Mother, child in Richards Bay test positive for Covid-19 as cases in KwaZulu-N… https://t.co/vH6PsG259x 3 minutes ago

