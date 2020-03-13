Global  

Hackers are exploiting the coronavirus crisis by posing as World Health Organisation officials in order to steal bank details and target government infrastructure

Business Insider Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Hackers are exploiting the coronavirus crisis by posing as World Health Organisation officials in order to steal bank details and target government infrastructure· Hackers are using the coronavirus crisis to help them steal bank details and target government infrastructure.
· A report by intelligence firm Recorded Future said cybercriminals were posing as World Health Organisation officials and government officials in order to exploit fears over the spread of COVID-19.
· US...
