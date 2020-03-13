Hackers are exploiting the coronavirus crisis by posing as World Health Organisation officials in order to steal bank details and target government infrastructure
Monday, 16 March 2020 () · Hackers are using the coronavirus crisis to help them steal bank details and target government infrastructure.
· A report by intelligence firm Recorded Future said cybercriminals were posing as World Health Organisation officials and government officials in order to exploit fears over the spread of COVID-19.
· US...
Chinese authorities provided an update on the Coronavirus pandemic, which is believed to have originated in the country's Wuhan city. Mi Feng, spokesperson for China's National Health Commission said that the Hubei province has not had a new local case of infection in ten consecutive days. This...
Congress leader P Chidambaram has hit out at the Modi government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis. Chidambaram said that government is not doing enough about the crisis and urged PM Modi to..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published
As the coronavirus crisis continues to unfold, World Health Organisation (WHO) has used the term 'pandemic' for the first time.What does this upgrade mean and is... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Tamworth Herald •New Zealand Herald
Amid COVID-19 scare, security at Parliament has started thermal screening of visitors at all its entrances on Monday. With coronavirus being declared a pandemic... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters India •Mid-Day •Bangkok Post
You Might Like
Tweets about this
kasambalive 🇰🇪 RT @businessinsider: Hackers are exploiting the coronavirus crisis by posing as World Health Organisation officials in order to steal bank… 6 minutes ago
𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲𝐉𝐒𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐚 🇨🇦 Hackers are exploiting the coronavirus crisis by posing as World Health Organisation officials in order to steal ba… https://t.co/0rZ05YFGxF 28 minutes ago
Hal Hackers are exploiting the coronavirus crisis by posing as World Health Organisation officials in order to steal ba… https://t.co/ccGE3chBID 49 minutes ago
Lear Capital Markets Hackers are exploiting the coronavirus crisis by posing as World Health Organisation officials in order to steal ba… https://t.co/P3wSDDUzxd 49 minutes ago
Lear Capital Hackers are exploiting the coronavirus crisis by posing as World Health Organisation officials in order to steal ba… https://t.co/JKgIvCnZkH 49 minutes ago
K Dubb Hackers are exploiting the coronavirus crisis by posing as World Health Organisation officials in order to steal ba… https://t.co/skI3Up902Q 53 minutes ago
710 KURV Hackers are exploiting the coronavirus crisis by posing as World Health Organisation officials in order to steal ba… https://t.co/7fb3fGofdj 1 hour ago
One News Page Hackers are exploiting the coronavirus crisis by posing as World Health Organisation officials in order to steal ba: https://t.co/2t8vDUb2Xl 1 hour ago