Apple just revealed new Powerbeats wireless headphones that have super-long battery life at a much cheaper price than the Powerbeats Pro (AAPL)
Monday, 16 March 2020 () · Apple's Beats brand just unveiled a new pair of wireless headphones called Powerbeats, which serve as a less expensive alternative to the truly wireless Powerbeats Pro.
· The new headphones cost $150 and will be available starting Wednesday.
· They should offer 15 hours of battery life and run on the same H1 chip that...
"With this refreshed Traverse, Chevy will have one of the freshest SUV lineups in the market," said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. "But it's more than just looks. Traverse already offers a long list of safety features and will now offer more standard safety features across all...