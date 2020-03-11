Global  

AAPL shares fall 12% at stock market open as Apple closes retail stores due to coronavirus concerns

9to5Mac Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The financial markets continues to be incredibly volatile as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to spread around the world. Apple shares have plummeted more than 12% as the market opens, starting the week off at $243.

Late on Friday, Apple announced that it would close all retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27.

The post AAPL shares fall 12% at stock market open as Apple closes retail stores due to coronavirus concerns appeared first on 9to5Mac.
 According to Business Insider, Apple will close all retail stores outside China, until March 27. On Saturday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that their goal is to reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect their employees and customers. Cook wrote in a press release "One of those lessons is that the most...

