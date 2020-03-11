Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to 'The YouTube' during the Democratic debate

YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to 'The YouTube' during the Democratic debate

Business Insider Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to 'The YouTube' during the Democratic debate· Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden faced off Sunday night in the cycle's first Democratic presidential debate to feature just the two candidates.
· During the debate, Sanders encouraged viewers to go to "the YouTube" to check out Biden's past remarks on Social Security.
· Social media users were quick to point out the phrasing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate [Video]

Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate

Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate Biden committed to choosing a woman as his vice president at the Democratic debate on Sunday. Joe Biden, Democratic debate The former vice president confirmed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published
Coronavirus Latest: No Audience At Democratic Presidential Debate Between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Amid COVID-19 [Video]

Coronavirus Latest: No Audience At Democratic Presidential Debate Between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Amid COVID-19

The two candidates bumped elbows instead of shaking hands.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Combative debate shows Bernie Sanders isn’t going quietly off the 2020 field

Sunday's debate was almost certainly Sanders' last, long-shot chance to get back into contention. The surprisingly contentious debate left it much less clear how...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS NewsIndependentNPR

Bernie Sanders Not Dropping Out: We’re Losing the Electability Debate But Winning the ‘Generational Debate’

Sen. *Bernie Sanders* (I-VT) announced he's staying in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race Wednesday.
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PurbitaDitecha

Purbita Ditecha YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed… https://t.co/SN9kVHvIv1 via #Indilens #India 30 minutes ago

BabyFaceMarv

🍕 𝓗𝓾𝓶𝓪𝓷 𝓶𝓪𝓻𝓰𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓪 បង ស្នា 🇰🇭 😏 YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to 'The YouTube' during the Democratic… https://t.co/tshGO1WjWB 41 minutes ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to 'The YouTube' during the Democratic de… https://t.co/zBg3Ugn4fY 51 minutes ago

Defende13613712

Defender YouTube changed its name on #Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to 'The YouTube' during the Democratic d… https://t.co/IGUyPtOwFs 54 minutes ago

TyeAharon

Yashua Tye Aharon RT @businessinsider: YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to "The YouTube" during the Democratic debat… 59 minutes ago

HitsGoogle

Google Hits YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to ‘The YouTube’ during the Democratic de… https://t.co/vdPrtZJsa6 1 hour ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to "The YouTube" durin… https://t.co/HgTnP4Qh5y 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to "The YouTube" during the Democratic de… https://t.co/Qk7f7LOaLl 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.