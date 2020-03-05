Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Samsung Galaxy S20/+ Review: Smartphones this good shouldn’t have questionable cameras

Samsung Galaxy S20/+ Review: Smartphones this good shouldn’t have questionable cameras

9to5Google Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Premium smartphones have gotten really, really good over the past several years and there’s no place where that shows better than the camera. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series continues to be the most well-rounded Android flagship on the market, but I’ve had qualms with its cameras despite being happy with the overall package. Should you buy it? Let’s talk about the Galaxy S20 and S20+.

more…

The post Samsung Galaxy S20/+ Review: Smartphones this good shouldn’t have questionable cameras appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review: More Brawn Than Brains [Video]

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review: More Brawn Than Brains

It's almost everything you could ask for in a high-end Android phone, at least in theory. In practice, I worry if a software update can fix its camera issues.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 08:22Published
A space engineer has built her own 'retro' cell phone [Video]

A space engineer has built her own 'retro' cell phone

A space engineer has built her own cell phone with a ROTARY DIAL because she despises smartphones and texting. Justine Haupt, 34, spent three years creating the old school device which fits into her..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung’s 42mm Galaxy Smartwatch drops to new low at $178.50 (Reg. $260)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 42mm for *$178.33 shipped*. You’ll also find it on sale directly...
9to5Toys Also reported by •The Verge

Samsung Galaxy Book S review: Incredible battery life, WWAN options sell this on-the-go PC

The Samsung Galaxy Book S is worth a look for several reasons: This ultralight, fanless 13.3-inch clamshell combines superb battery life with WWAN connectivity...
PC World

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_iDavie

𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐃𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐃 RT @9to5Google: Samsung Galaxy S20/+ Review: Smartphones this good shouldn't have questionable cameras https://t.co/aTfGh6IdYl by @nexusben… 3 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Samsung Galaxy S20/+ Review: Smartphones this good shouldn’t have questionable cameras https://t.co/5TAhr3bfAu https://t.co/72kg47Qrgu 40 minutes ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Samsung Galaxy S20/+ Review: Smartphones this good shouldn't have questionable cameras https://t.co/aTfGh6IdYl by… https://t.co/HFvjX7WfIe 2 hours ago

TechLineHD

Linus My Samsung Galaxy S20 review is coming out today. Stay tuned. #Samsung #Galaxy #galaxys20 #galaxys20ultra… https://t.co/3nCQf2hPFH 4 hours ago

ReviewGimbal

Gimbal Stabilizer Review EVO Shift... - https://t.co/yXBw4XBn1b #Gimbal #PhoneGimbal https://t.co/M6ouRaLPMy 7 hours ago

AVForums

AVForums.com No, you didn't miss a decade when Samsung jumped from its Galaxy S10 to the S20, but the company is clearly suggest… https://t.co/7SnghKBSSA 7 hours ago

jacobmani

Jacob Mani Now Read - "Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: A Folding Phone That’s a Dud" by BY BRIAN X. CHEN via NYT… https://t.co/GEvqEagjCt 11 hours ago

AjdiTechnology

Ajdi Technology This week in Android: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review, Huawei in more trouble After a few weeks with the devices, w… https://t.co/tiwfsebBrZ 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.