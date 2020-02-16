The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are both scheduled to arrive in 2020. Here's how they stack up. (MSFT, SNE)

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Sony and Microsoft are working on the next versions of the PlayStation and the Xbox: The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, respectively.*

· *Both new consoles are expected to arrive in the the 2020 holiday shopping season.*

· *Despite both consoles being months from launch, we know a surprising amount of confirmed... · *Sony and Microsoft are working on the next versions of the PlayStation and the Xbox: The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, respectively.*· *Both new consoles are expected to arrive in the the 2020 holiday shopping season.*· *Despite both consoles being months from launch, we know a surprising amount of confirmed 👓 View full article

