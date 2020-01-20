Dirty air cuts back California crops Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

California loses up to $1 billion in crops each year because of air pollution, according to new research that looked at trends from 1980 to 2015. Table grapes — the kind for snacking — were the most vulnerable among seven crops badly affected by smog, including: wine grapes, strawberries, walnuts, peaches, nectarines, and hay. The crops lost between 2 to 22 percent of their yields as a result of smog.



The results show that dirty air comes at a significant economic cost to California, which raked in $50 billion for its agriculture in 2018. Grapes, the hardest hit by pollution, bring in the most money for the state after dairy.



"Every American’s diet could be affected"



