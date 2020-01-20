Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Dirty air cuts back California crops

Dirty air cuts back California crops

The Verge Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Dirty air cuts back California cropsPhoto by George Rose/Getty Images

California loses up to $1 billion in crops each year because of air pollution, according to new research that looked at trends from 1980 to 2015. Table grapes — the kind for snacking — were the most vulnerable among seven crops badly affected by smog, including: wine grapes, strawberries, walnuts, peaches, nectarines, and hay. The crops lost between 2 to 22 percent of their yields as a result of smog.

The results show that dirty air comes at a significant economic cost to California, which raked in $50 billion for its agriculture in 2018. Grapes, the hardest hit by pollution, bring in the most money for the state after dairy.

"Every American’s diet could be affected"

Every American’s diet could be affected since California produces the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai farmers continue burning waste crops ignoring ban over toxic smog [Video]

Thai farmers continue burning waste crops ignoring ban over toxic smog

Farmers continue to flout laws banning the burning of waste crops which is adding to toxic air pollution in Thailand. Authorities issued an order this month not to set alight fields in a desperate..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:16Published

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.