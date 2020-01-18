Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > ‘Resident Evil 3’ remake demo will come to consoles and PC on March 19th

‘Resident Evil 3’ remake demo will come to consoles and PC on March 19th

engadget Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The remake of 1999's Resident Evil 3 will be out in a matter of weeks, but there are plenty of survival horror fans who don't want to wait that long. A demo for the game will give gamers a taste of Jill Valentine's escape from Raccoon City on Thursda...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Upcoming Horror Games [Video]

Top 10 Upcoming Horror Games

These upcoming games look absolutely terrifying. For this list we're looking at the scariest video games coming out in 2020 and beyond. Our countdown of nightmare-fuel games includes "Senua's Saga:..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:18Published
Top 10 Biggest Changes to Resident Evil 3 Remake (So Far) [Video]

Top 10 Biggest Changes to Resident Evil 3 Remake (So Far)

"STAAARRRRSSSSS!" Wait ... what's that he's got? Oh god RUN!!!! With the first two trailers of the Resident Evil 3 Remake Out, here's the Top 10 Differences that we've noticed so far. For this video..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Resident Evil 3 remake demo coming March 19

Resident Evil 3 remake demo coming March 19
Polygon

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.