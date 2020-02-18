Canada closes border to ‘all foreign nationals’ except Americans, will block even citizens with symptoms
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a number of additional measures being taken at a federal level in Canada to prevent further spread of coronavirus within the country. The most extreme is that Canada is closing its borders to non-citizens and anyone not holding permanent residence status, with the exception of U.S. citizens, though this […]
A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating diplomatic staff and citizens from China.
The widespread evacuations are in response to the new coronavirus.
Australia will evacuate more..