Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > San Francisco will order a 'shelter in place' until April 7 as the city attempts to contain the coronavirus

San Francisco will order a 'shelter in place' until April 7 as the city attempts to contain the coronavirus

Business Insider Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
San Francisco will order a 'shelter in place' until April 7 as the city attempts to contain the coronavirusThe Bay Area, including San Francisco, will be directed to "shelter in place" until April 7 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The directive will go into effect at midnight on Tuesday. It affects six Bay Area counties, including the county and city of San Francisco. As the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus spread through toilet paper? [Video]

Coronavirus spread through toilet paper?

Coronavirus spread through toilet paper?

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:45Published
San Diego creates community response fund amid coronavirus [Video]

San Diego creates community response fund amid coronavirus

San Diego County leaders and the head of local organizations announced Monday that $1.3 million has been set aside in a community response fund.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

WASH YOUR HANDS: San Francisco added public hand-washing stations throughout the city to help combat the spread of coronavirus. Here's what they're like.

WASH YOUR HANDS: San Francisco added public hand-washing stations throughout the city to help combat the spread of coronavirus. Here's what they're like.· San Francisco has placed 20 handwashing stations throughout the city in an effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease. · Washing your hands is...
Business Insider

San Francisco braces for a big hit to the city budget

While San Francisco leaders have yet to share definitive numbers and are reluctant to give projections, the coronavirus impact on the tourism and hospitality...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

khanithakat

Khanitha // botanicologist RT @bsmithoakland: @chrislhayes Entire Bay Area to become shelter-in-place at midnight tonight. "Only police and fire departments, hospital… 10 seconds ago

mamadeeeng

Desiree RT @yashar: News: Six bay area counties, including San Francisco County, are going to require people to stay in their homes except for esse… 10 seconds ago

FrankPKing

Frank King 🇳🇱 🇪🇺 🇺🇸 This kind of order is necessary, but it will have severe economic ramifications. https://t.co/yfRnXCBnhN 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.