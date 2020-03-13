Mark Zuckerberg says it's easier for Facebook to 'take a much harder line' on misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic (FB)

PRINCESS📯👑🌟OF LOVE ♥️🃏🗞 RT @businessinsider: Mark Zuckerberg says it's easier for Facebook to 'take a much harder line' on misinformation during the coronavirus pa… 15 minutes ago Defender Mark Zuckerberg says it's easier for Facebook to 'take a much harder line' on misinformation during the coronavirus… https://t.co/6Jd0U4yD9V 40 minutes ago K Dubb Mark Zuckerberg says it's easier for Facebook to 'take a much harder line' on misinformation during the coronavirus… https://t.co/XBifrODaj1 1 hour ago HP Targeting, Inc. Mark Zuckerberg says it's easier for Facebook to 'take a much harder line' on misinformation during the coronavirus… https://t.co/Qi5j8SI07O 2 hours ago Winson Tang Mark Zuckerberg says it's easier for Facebook to 'take a much harder line' on misinformation during the coronavirus… https://t.co/ocUOQT2jjD 2 hours ago Principal-IT Mark Zuckerberg says it's easier for Facebook to 'take a much harder line' on misinformation during the coronavirus… https://t.co/zyNyvyYeqe 2 hours ago Business Insider Mark Zuckerberg says it's easier for Facebook to 'take a much harder line' on misinformation during the coronavirus… https://t.co/okti2cO3MM 2 hours ago