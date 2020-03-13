Global  

Business Insider Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg says it's easier for Facebook to 'take a much harder line' on misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic (FB)· Mark Zuckerberg said it's easier for Facebook to "take a much harder line" on coronavirus misinformation.
· Zuckerberg told The New York Times that policies could be more "black and white" around a global health crisis like COVID-19 than they would in political discourse.
· Social media platforms including Facebook,...
Mark Zuckerberg Announces Facebook Will Donate Millions to Fight Coronavirus

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, has announced that his company will be matching up to $20 million in donations made to combat coronavirus. The...
Just Jared

Facebook has set aside $20 million to match donations to 2 separate funds being set up to fight the global coronavirus pandemic

Facebook has set aside $20 million to match donations to 2 separate funds being set up to fight the global coronavirus pandemic· Facebook has launched a fund for people to donate money to fight the coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping across the world, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
Business Insider

