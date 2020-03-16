Global  

LEGO’s iPhone-enabled Passenger Train hits $128 (Reg. $160), more from $8

Amazon is currently offering LEGO City Passenger Train for *$127.99 shipped*. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Usually selling for $160, like you’ll find direct from LEGO or at Target, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats the previous price cut by $11, and marks a new all-time low. This remote-controlled LEGO kit pairs with your smartphone or tablet over Bluetooth thanks to the included Powered UP motor. Crafted from 677-pieces, you’ll assemble the train engine alongside two additional cars that measures up to 27-inches long and includes four minifigures. There’s also 16 curved rails and 4 straight rails for building out a custom track. Head below for additional LEGO deals from *$8*.

