Google removes basic location sharing from Hangouts for Android Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Classic Hangouts is on its way out, though the mandatory transition for G Suite users was delayed to later this year. An update to Hangouts for Android today sees Google remove the ability to share your location.



more…



The post Google removes basic location sharing from Hangouts for Android appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TECH MONSTER RT @9to5Google: Google removes basic location sharing from Hangouts for Android https://t.co/ivWLeuwFQx by @technacity https://t.co/AUttE9J… 10 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Google removes basic location sharing from Hangouts for Android https://t.co/qeXJmCWTgZ https://t.co/D56vrK3CxZ 50 minutes ago PinMaps.net Google removes basic location sharing from Hangouts for Android - 9to5Google https://t.co/noEGMQNGOL https://t.co/e4UBhapJpD 2 hours ago Chrome Geek Google removes basic location sharing from Hangouts for Android https://t.co/zSx0l3nGAC https://t.co/WiicGAODRm 2 hours ago 石田 遥 Google removes basic location sharing from Hangouts for Android - 9to5Google https://t.co/COs5y8bIAq 2 hours ago 9to5Google.com Google removes basic location sharing from Hangouts for Android https://t.co/ivWLeuwFQx by @technacity https://t.co/AUttE9JWQ3 3 hours ago