A 'Fortnite' coach for FaZe Clan tested positive for the coronavirus and he's vlogging his way through quarantine
Monday, 16 March 2020 () · 20-year-old Hugh "Destinys Jesus" Gilmour is a professional "Fortnite" coach who regularly works with the esports team FaZe Clan, and who tested positive for the coronavirus three days ago.
· Gilmour, who has been quarantined in the UK for eight days now, uploaded a coronavirus patient "Day in the Life" vlog to YouTube,...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days. His wife, Sophie, recently returned from London and tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The Prime Minister is reportedly in good health and not showing symptoms at this time. Following the...