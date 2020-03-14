Amazon wants to hire 100,000 new workers to meet coronavirus demand

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeAmazon is looking to hire 100,000 new warehouse and delivery workers to meet increased demands for shipments as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic , the company announced on Monday. It will also increase the hourly pay of workers employed in these positions by an additional $2 in the United States through April.As more Americans stay indoors to protect themselves from the coronavirus outbreak , they're turning to e-commerce stores like Amazon to purchase groceries and household supplies. On Friday, Amazon told customers that they could experience delays in Prime shipments and that the company was running out of stock on some highly sought-after household staples.""We are seeing a significant increase in demand"""Getting a...


