Merrell’s Special Pricing Event takes up to 60% off over 150 styles: Boots, more

Monday, 16 March 2020

Merrell’s Special Pricing Event offers* up to 60% off* over 150 styles including boots, sneakers, and more. Prices are marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. The men’s Ashford Classic Chukka Boots are available in five color options and are on sale for *$100*, which is $50 off the original rate. These boots feature a breathable mesh lining and a rigid outsole promotes traction throughout the day. This style is also great for spring hikes because they’re flexible and highly waterproof. Find the rest of our top picks from Merrell below.



