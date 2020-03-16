The San Francisco Bay Area's 28,200 homeless are left in limbo as officials order residents to stay indoors for 3 weeks in an effort to contain the coronavirus
Monday, 16 March 2020 () · The San Francisco Bay Area will be directed to "shelter in place" at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday until April 7 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
· The order will require residents to remain indoors except for essential travel, like going to get groceries.
· It will affect about 6.7 million people in the region,...
The ongoing list of closures in the Tampa Bay area is getting longer. Now, it’s leaving parents struggling to find childcare, and unsure of how they will feed their children who would typically be fed at school.
Six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area issued a shelter in place mandate to residents on Monday in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, likely impacting... AppleInsider Also reported by •The Verge •Independent
