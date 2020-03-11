Bittersweet Symphony RT @engadget: Universal is releasing movies in theaters and at home on the same day https://t.co/MSnLh1n9cy https://t.co/3Q4WybdfA4 16 minutes ago Southside Technology Universal is releasing movies in theaters and at home on the same day https://t.co/1zX6XVhu6d https://t.co/tXsfHBNWIr 17 minutes ago Vero RT @flyhightechno: Universal is releasing movies in theaters and at home on the same day https://t.co/M4aaR1K7yx 20 minutes ago Bernard The Dev Universal is releasing movies in theaters and at home on the same day https://t.co/M4aaR1K7yx 21 minutes ago eBroky Universal is releasing movies in theaters and at home on the same day https://t.co/CUagFATBec 23 minutes ago punto tecnologico engadget: Universal is releasing movies in theaters and at home on the same day https://t.co/QUqujNBHQ3 https://t.co/sMGo3GDOOA 32 minutes ago Noah Swint Universal is releasing movies in theaters and at home on the same day https://t.co/mge2qBnfgl 33 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Universal is releasing movies in theaters and at home on the same day https://t.co/7SlkgC3TdL https://t.co/yhMt3hsFpX 36 minutes ago