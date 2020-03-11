Global  

Elon Musk told Tesla employees in a leaked email that they don't have to go to work if they're sick or concerned about the coronavirus

Business Insider Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
· Tesla CEO Elon Musk told employees in an email that they don't have to come to work if they're sick or concerned about the coronavirus.
· Musk said that, to his knowledge, no Tesla employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
· He also cautioned Tesla employees to be mindful about...
· Musk said that, to his knowledge, no Tesla employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
· He also cautioned Tesla employees to be mindful about...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus 01:32

 Elon Musk&apos;s expected defense of a $2.2 billion deal in court was postponed on Friday from its expected Monday start, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

