Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Believe it or not, but Windows 10 OS now runs on over 1 billion monthly active devices in 200 countries, Microsoft announced in a blog post, which was primarily a smooth talk about Windows 10. In other words, 1 out every 7 people on earth are using a Windows 10 PC to do something. It’s a significant […]



The post Windows 10 Crosses “1 Billion” Active Devices Mark appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

