Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8 now receiving the March 2020 security patch

9to5Google Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Samsung is now pushing the March 2020 security patch out to the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 series after first bestowing the update on the firm’s recent flagship lines.

The post Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8 now receiving the March 2020 security patch appeared first on 9to5Google.
