N.W.T. wolf cull plan that includes shooting from aircraft approved

CBC.ca Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Northwest Territories government has been authorized to proceed immediately with a plan that includes using satellite collars and shooting from aircraft to cut wolf populations by up to 80 per cent.
