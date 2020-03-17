FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel on staying connected during a pandemic Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images



On this week’s interview episode of The Vergecast, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel and policy reporter Makena Kelly are joined by Federal Communications Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel — but not in the studio. Each person kept their social distance by recording at home as more and more of our lives move online during the ongoing



The pandemic has upended much of everyday life in cities all across the country. It's forced schools and businesses to move their operations over the internet to protect their students and workers from the disease. It's postponed primary elections in states like Georgia and Louisiana, and presidential candidates are now holding their town halls and rallies over Facebook Live and Twitch....

