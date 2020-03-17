Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )





more…



The post Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: The Talos Principle, INKS., GRIS, many more appeared first on 9to5Toys. After seeing a massive collection of discounts yesterday (all still live down below), today’s Mac and iOS app deals are just as impressive. In the name of social distancing and self-isolation, a massive number of developers and publishers are discounting their games and apps on iOS the way Moog, KORG, and others have already. From a series of brilliant kids’ learning apps, to award-winning puzzlers, tower defense experiences, and much more, we have plenty of apps to keep you occupied while you’re stuck inside. Highlights include Kingdom Rush titles, Hyperforma, Sorcery! games, Le Havre, The Talos Principle, INKS., GRIS, and many more. You’ll find a complete list of today’s most notable Mac and iOS app price drops down below the fold.more…The post Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: The Talos Principle, INKS., GRIS, many more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

