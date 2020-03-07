Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The 5 coolest details we just learned about Microsoft's ambitious next-gen game console, the Xbox Series X (MSFT)

The 5 coolest details we just learned about Microsoft's ambitious next-gen game console, the Xbox Series X (MSFT)

Business Insider Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The 5 coolest details we just learned about Microsoft's ambitious next-gen game console, the Xbox Series X (MSFT)· *Microsoft's next-gen Xbox console, Xbox Series X, is currently in development.*
· *The new console is scheduled to arrive this fall, and Microsoft says it'll be four times more powerful than its current Xbox One X console.*
· *A mess of new details about the console were just revealed, and we've dug through them to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

This dream-like adventure game is exclusive to Xbox [Video]

This dream-like adventure game is exclusive to Xbox

‘Ori and the Will of the Wisps’ is exclusively on Xbox and Windows 10!

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:53Published
PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X [Video]

PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X

The next-gen console wars between PlayStation and Xbox are about to begin anew! For this list, we’re looking at which of these two upcoming video game consoles looks to be the most impressive at the..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:05Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Seagate announces Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X

Earlier today, Microsoft revealed a ton of new information about its upcoming new game console -- the terribly named Xbox Series X. This is just three months...
betanews Also reported by •TechCrunchengadget

Microsoft spills the beans on everything about the Series X (except the price)

Microsoft spills the beans on everything about the Series X (except the price)Microsoft today revealed yet more technical details about its upcoming Xbox Series X console — a veritable treasure trove of hardware details, along with a few...
The Next Web Also reported by •TechCrunchbetanewsengadgetThe Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.