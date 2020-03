Food delivery startup DoorDash, which also runs operations for Caviar, has announced its plans to provide financial assistance to delivery workers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or quarantined. DoorDash workers in the U.S., Australia and Canada are eligible for up to two weeks of financial assistance if they get sick with COVID-19 or a public […]

