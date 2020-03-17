Global  

Italian 3D Printing Startup Creates Replacement Respirator Valves for COVID-19 Patients

ExtremeTech Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Italian 3D Printing Startup Creates Replacement Respirator Valves for COVID-19 PatientsIn Italy, a hospital was unable to get valves for its venturi oxygen masks. Luckily, a local 3d printing startup called Isinnova rode to the rescue with 3d printed replacements. 

Italian 3D Printing Startup Creates Replacement Respirator Valves for COVID-19 Patients
