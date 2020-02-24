Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Android app reviews may slow to over a week due to COVID-19 impacts, Google warns developers

Android app reviews may slow to over a week due to COVID-19 impacts, Google warns developers

TechCrunch Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Google this week warned Android developers that Play Store app review times will be much longer than normal due to the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. Developers should expect app reviews to take up to a week or even longer, the company informed its community by way of an alert on the Google Play Console. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tweets That Disappear + 1.8 Billion Pixel Image Of Mars | Digital Trends Live 3.5.20 [Video]

Tweets That Disappear + 1.8 Billion Pixel Image Of Mars | Digital Trends Live 3.5.20

On Digital Trends Live today: COVID-19 update - Netflix, AppleTV and Amazon are now out for SXSW, United is canceling flight, and Facebook closes Seattle office; Twitter is testing a feature that lets..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Michigan Made: MOWR App [Video]

Michigan Made: MOWR App

Michigan is full of amazing people and places that are truly Michigan Made. Every week FOX 47 shares these truly unique Michigan Made places and people for you to appreciate and explore. This week we..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 03:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Google warns Android app reviews may take longer due to coronavirus

Google is warning developers that Play Store app reviews may take longer than usual due to work schedule adjustments, Android Police reports. In a statement, the...
engadget

Google tells devs to expect longer app review times in light of coronavirus

Google is now notifying developers that app review times could be extended “due to adjusted work schedules”. It seems likely that this has to do with the...
9to5Google

You Might Like


Tweets about this

diarraeg

M a n u è l Android app reviews may slow to over a week due to COVID-19 impacts, Google warns developers #COVID19 https://t.co/BcDvZRNTAA 1 minute ago

uchimanajet7

Manabu Uchida Android app reviews may slow to over a week due to COVID-19 impacts, Google warns developers https://t.co/olu5gknEx3 @techcrunchより 2 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Android app reviews may slow to over a week due to COVID-19 impacts, Google warns developers https://t.co/ZCB3wP79Hp 2 minutes ago

mumaralid

Mian Umar Ali RT @TechCrunch: Android app reviews may slow to over a week due to COVID-19 impacts, Google warns developers https://t.co/IuAZdCT5dY by @sa… 12 minutes ago

StephenOttoOtto

Stephen Android app reviews may slow to over a week due to COVID-19 impacts, Google warns developers https://t.co/Ny56HVYl5v https://t.co/dkBT9JKfEY 14 minutes ago

jlu_2002

Jeremy Lu TC Mobile Update: Android app reviews may slow to over a week due to COVID-19 impacts, Google warns developers https://t.co/br4o0tGIj8 20 minutes ago

sarahintampa

Sarah Perez Android app reviews may slow to over a week due to COVID-19 impacts, Google warns developers: https://t.co/WkUJ7isx88 21 minutes ago

BrandupUAE

BrandupUAE #Android app reviews may slow to over a week due to COVID-19 impacts, Google warns developers https://t.co/F2nQT1DTSF 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.