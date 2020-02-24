Android app reviews may slow to over a week due to COVID-19 impacts, Google warns developers
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Google this week warned Android developers that Play Store app review times will be much longer than normal due to the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. Developers should expect app reviews to take up to a week or even longer, the company informed its community by way of an alert on the Google Play Console. […]
